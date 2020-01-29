Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eaton by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,118,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 906,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

