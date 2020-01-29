Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 in the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

