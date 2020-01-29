Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 186.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,452.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,395.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,271.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

