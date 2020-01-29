Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.84. 1,074,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

