J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ETR opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
