J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.