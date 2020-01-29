J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $206,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,772 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

