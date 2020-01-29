J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $209.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.50.

JJSF stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.91. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In related news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

