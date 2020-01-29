iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Down 1.3%

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.48, 8,012 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the second quarter valued at about $588,000.

