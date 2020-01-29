iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.57. 876,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,759,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.