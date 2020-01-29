iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.