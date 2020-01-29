iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,264.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 562,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,161,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.03 and a 12-month high of $115.68.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

