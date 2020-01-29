iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Stock Price Down 2%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)’s stock price fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.54 and last traded at $58.54, 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

