iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,964,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

JKD stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.77. 13,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.68. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $191.89.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.