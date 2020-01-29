iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.77

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.77 and last traded at $115.70, with a volume of 92841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,288,000 after buying an additional 833,970 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

