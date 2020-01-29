iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.33, approximately 3,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

