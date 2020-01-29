iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading Down 1.2%

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.17, 7,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) by 593.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.