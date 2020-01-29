iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.35, 2,053 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.