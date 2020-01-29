iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000.

BATS HEFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,434 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

