iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,746,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

