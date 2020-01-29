iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.77

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 22 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

