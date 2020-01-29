Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the second quarter worth $201,000. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.6% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the third quarter worth $469,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 24,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $377.39 million during the quarter.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

