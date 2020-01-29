IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Holdings Lessened by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the period. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF comprises about 6.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.31% of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is a positive change from IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

