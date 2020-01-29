IoT Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $9.16 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Huobi and Bithumb. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $1.88 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.