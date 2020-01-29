Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 29th (AAPL, ADYEN, ALV, AMD, AMZN, ASH, ASML, BAH, BNFT, BRO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $300.00 to $350.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $358.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $343.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) was given a €850.00 ($988.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to $2,150.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €270.00 ($313.95) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $72.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $85.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $420.00 to $520.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price increased by Stephens from $44.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $825.00 to $830.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €109.00 ($126.74) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €7.60 ($8.84) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €19.60 ($22.79) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $173.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €0.95 ($1.10) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $77.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $69.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 91 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 89 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.50 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $302.00 to $367.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $78.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $132.00 to $146.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $52.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $117.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $17.30. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.60 ($5.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.00 ($4.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €36.80 ($42.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $97.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €35.50 ($41.28) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $146.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its target price boosted by Argus to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €203.00 ($236.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €270.00 ($313.95) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $136.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $106.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

