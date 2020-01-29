Investar Holding Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Investar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 4,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.15. Investar has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Investar by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

