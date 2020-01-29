Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:IVQ opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. Invesque has a one year low of C$7.97 and a one year high of C$9.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$50.90 million for the quarter.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.