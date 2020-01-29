Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 64,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

VMO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,530. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.