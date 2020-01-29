Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $35.00, approximately 5,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXMV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

