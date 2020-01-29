Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476,067 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $203,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $160.99 and a fifty-two week high of $225.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

