Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 305 ($4.01), with a volume of 103460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294.50 ($3.87).

Specifically, insider Tim Woodhead purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £23,840 ($31,360.17).

Get Invesco Income Growth Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:IVI)

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.