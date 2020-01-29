Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Trading Up 1%

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.79, approximately 12,102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 314,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2,243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

