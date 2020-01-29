Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Trading Up 1%

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.79, approximately 12,102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 314,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%.
About Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)
Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.