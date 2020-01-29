INV Metals (TSE:INV) Trading Down 5.6%

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV) shares traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, 70,560 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 33,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that INV Metals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

