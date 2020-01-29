Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $569.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

