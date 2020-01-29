IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce $26.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.54 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $112.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.73 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $125.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IntriCon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 42.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 48,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,669. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

