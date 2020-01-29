INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in INTL Fcstone were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 62.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,145 shares of company stock valued at $158,137. 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:INTL opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $966.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 0.26%.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

