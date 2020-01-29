Interzone Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,388.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.01884845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.05 or 0.04107654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00645793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00750720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009647 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00677750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

