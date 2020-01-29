Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.02

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.02 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 217083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.67 per share, with a total value of C$62,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,164 shares in the company, valued at C$927,099.88.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

