InterCrone (ICR) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

InterCrone (CURRENCY:ICR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. InterCrone has a market cap of $41,252.00 and $2.00 worth of InterCrone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InterCrone coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, InterCrone has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InterCrone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InterCrone Profile

InterCrone’s total supply is 17,910,608 coins and its circulating supply is 14,793,793 coins. InterCrone’s official Twitter account is @IntercroneWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here . InterCrone’s official website is www.intercrone.com

InterCrone Coin Trading

InterCrone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InterCrone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InterCrone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InterCrone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InterCrone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InterCrone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.