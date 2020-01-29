Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. 9,095,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,879,158. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

