Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6,515.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Insulet worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Insulet by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of PODD traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,666. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $195.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

