Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 80,841 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,841 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 759.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 375,965 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,983,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 177,915 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

