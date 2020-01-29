Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,401 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,634,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,017,000 after purchasing an additional 439,248 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $210.23 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

