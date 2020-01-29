Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 10,530 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,335,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,843,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

