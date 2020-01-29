Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 10,178 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 63,573.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $69.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1619 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.