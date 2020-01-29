Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

