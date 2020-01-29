Insider Buying: Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Buys 88,235 Shares of Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Robin Widdup purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.90 ($21,276.52).
Nusantara Resources stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.32 ($0.22). The stock had a trading volume of 59,000 shares. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 million and a P/E ratio of -24.23. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.25.
Nusantara Resources Company Profile
