Insider Buying: Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Buys 88,235 Shares of Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Robin Widdup purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.90 ($21,276.52).

Nusantara Resources stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.32 ($0.22). The stock had a trading volume of 59,000 shares. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 million and a P/E ratio of -24.23. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.25.

Nusantara Resources Company Profile

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

