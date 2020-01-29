Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.02.

NYSE INFY opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,010,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 225,429 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 918,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

