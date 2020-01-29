InflationCoin Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,783.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.01256529 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030080 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

