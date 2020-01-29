Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 473,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,314. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,568,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,660,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

