Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust comprises 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

ILPT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 3,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.99%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.